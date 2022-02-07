Lata Mangeshkar’s demise: States which have announced public holiday today

Mumbai: The central government has announced two-day national mourning in the memory of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away on Sunday.

Here’s a list of states that have announced state mourning in the memory of the legendary singer:

Maharashtra: The Maharashtra government announced a public holiday as well as one-day mourning on Monday as a mark of respect to melody queen Lata Mangeshkar. The Bombay High Court, meanwhile, announced the suspension of all its judicial proceedings on February 7 at all its benches over the demise of the legendary singers. As per an official statement, Subordinate Courts in Maharashtra, South and North Goa, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu and Silvassa will remain closed on Monday.

West Bengal: Chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s office announced that West Bengal will observe half-day holiday on Monday in the memory of Mangeshkar. Banerjee also announced on Twitter that the songs of the Bharat Ratna awardee will be played at every public spot, government installation and traffic signals for the next 15 days.

Uttar Pradesh: The state administration on Sunday declared a two-day mourning over the demise of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. As per an official statement, the mourning is being observed from February 6 to February 7, 2022.

Karnataka: The Karnataka government has announced two days of state mourning as a mark of respect to Mangeshkar. During these two days, the national flag will be flown at half-mast and all public entertainment programs will be prohibited.

Tamil Nadu: The state government announced two days of mourning on Sunday. In a message shared with the Union home ministry, the Tamil Nadu government said that the national flag would be half-mast as a mark of respect to the singer.

Uttarakhand: The Uttarakhand government on Sunday declared two days of state mourning on the demise of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar at Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital. As per the government’s declaration, the national flag will remain half-masted in the government offices of the state. No cultural programmes will be organised in this duration.

Madhya Pradesh: The Madhya Pradesh government has declared a two-day state mourning as a mark of respect for Mangeshkar. During the state mourning, the national flag will be flown at half-mast throughout Madhya Pradesh and there will be no official entertainment events during this period, a government statement said. Mangeshkar was born in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore on September 28, 1929.

Goa: The state government has declared three-day state mourning – from February 6 to February 8 – in tribute to Mangeshkar. “The State Government has declared 03 days State Mourning, i.e from February 6 to 8, 2022 due to sad demise of Lata Mangeshkar, the Nightingale of India,” tweeted the Department of Information and Publicity, Government of Goa.

Chhattisgarh: The Bhupesh Baghel government in Chhattisgarh has announced two days of state mourning. “The national flag will fly at half-mast at all government buildings on February 6 and 7 as a mark of respect to the legendary singer. There will be no entertainment and cultural programs will be organized at the government level,” said the chief minister’s office in a statement posted on Twitter.

Sikkim: The northeastern state too has announced a two-day mourning. Sikkim chief minister Prem Singh Tamang on Sunday said that the ‘Nightingale of India’ will live through her songs.