Magha Saptami At Chandrabhaga Sans Devotees

Puri: Magha saptami is being observed at Chandrabhaga beach near Konark is being observed today (February 7) sans participation of devotees.

The district administration clamped Section-144 from 4 pm yesterday in the vicinity of the Sun temple and the beach area where the bathing rituals will take place to prevent gathering of public on the occasion. The restrictions will remain in force up to today.

As per the long-followed tradition, the rituals of Magha Saptami takes place on the seventh day of the waxing phase of the Odia month of Magha every year.