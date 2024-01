Last Date For Online Registration Of BSKY Nabin Health Card Extended To January 26

Bhubaneswar: The Government of Odisha on Tuesday extended the last date for online registration of applications for BSKY Nabin health card to January 26. Earlier, the last date was January 16.

Health and Family Welfare Secretary and Chairman of the Odisha Health Assurance Society Shalini Pandit issued an official notification to this effect on Tuesday vide notification No 184.