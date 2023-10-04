NewsClick Founder Arrested, Office Sealed, Journalist Says Quizzed About Covering Protests

New Delhi: The Delhi Police arrested NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha and HR head Amit Chakravarty after searching more than 30 locations and questioning several journalists in a case filed under the anti-terror law UAPA following allegations the portal received money for pro-China propaganda.

Police sealed NewsClick’s office in Delhi, officials said, adding 46 suspects were questioned and digital devices, including laptops and mobile phones, and documents were taken away for examination.

They said 37 male suspects were questioned at the office of Delhi Police Special Cell, while nine female suspects were quizzed at their respective places of stay.

Among those questioned were journalists Urmilesh, Aunindyo Chakravarty, Abhisar Sharma, Paranjoy Guha Thakurta as well as historian Sohail Hashmi, satirist Sanjay Rajoura and D Raghunandan of the Centre for Technology & Development.

“Nine police personnel came to my house in Gurgaon at 6:30 am today. They asked me various questions. I voluntarily came with them to the Delhi Police Special Cell at Lodhi Road,” journalist Paranjoy Guha Thakurta told media persons. “The same set of questions were asked over and over again, if I am an employee of Newsclick, I said ‘No, I’m a consultant’. They asked how much have you been paid, I told them. They asked me all kinds of questions. Have you covered the Delhi riots? I said no, have you covered the farmers agitation? I said yes. Why are you a consultant them, because I am a journalist. How long have you been a consultant? I said from May 2018′,” he added.

“After I came here I learnt that an FIR has been lodged apparently under the Unlawful Activities Preventions Act,” he replied in response to a question.

Opposition parties, including the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, and Samajwadi Party, along with the Press Club of India, reacted strongly to the searches, criticising the government for its actions. They accused the BJP of targeting journalists who criticise the government.

Addressing a gathering in Bhubaneswar, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said probe agencies in the country are independent and work in accordance with law.

“After a daylong interrogation by Delhi special cell, I am back home. Each and every question posed will be answered. Nothing to fear. And I will keep questioning people in power and particularly those who are afraid of simple questions. Not backing down at any cost,” Abhisar Sharma posted on X.

In August, the Delhi High Court sought Purkayastha’s stand on a plea by the city police seeking vacation of an earlier order granting him interim protection from arrest in an unlawful foreign funding case.

The website recently hit the headlines for allegedly receiving money from US millionaire Neville Roy Singham for pro-China propaganda in India.

Citing an investigation by The New York Times, Thakur had recently claimed that NewsClick’s money trail revealed an “anti-India agenda”.