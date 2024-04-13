‘It was my willpower and mental strength that kept me going’, Nawazuddin Siddiqui on his struggling days

Mumbai: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the epitome of talent and perseverance, has carved a remarkable niche for himself in the Indian film industry. From humble beginnings to gracing the silver screen as a mainstream actor, Siddiqui’s journey is nothing short of inspiring.

*Reflecting on his journey, Siddiqui shared, that in the initial days, when there was nothing, he said* “In the initial days of my acting career, when there was nothing, it was my willpower and mental strength that kept me going. I always knew what I wanted to do in life and stayed focused. No matter what the challenges were, I have always stayed put and have worked really hard to be where I am today” – Nawazuddin Siddiqui”

Born in a small village in Uttar Pradesh, Siddiqui’s path to success was fraught with challenges. He started his acting career with small roles in theatre and television, struggling to make ends meet. Despite facing numerous rejections and setbacks, Siddiqui remained undeterred in his pursuit of excellence.

It was his exceptional talent and dedication that caught the attention of acclaimed filmmakers like Anurag Kashyap and Vishal Bhardwaj, who provided him with opportunities to showcase his acting prowess in unconventional roles. Siddiqui’s breakthrough performance in films like “Gangs of Wasseypur,” “The Lunchbox,” and “Manjhi: The Mountain Man” garnered widespread critical acclaim and established him as a force to be reckoned with in the industry.

With each role, Siddiqui pushed the boundaries of conventional Bollywood cinema, portraying complex characters with depth and authenticity. His ability to immerse himself completely into every character he portrays has earned him accolades from audiences and critics alike.