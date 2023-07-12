Kuakhai River tragedy: 2 more bodies recovered

Bhubaneswar: The death toll in the Kuakhai River tragedy rose to four as the bodies of two more youths were retrieved from the river on Wednesday morning. Bodies of two other youths were fished out from the river yesterday.

The deceased youths have been identified as Aryan of Jamshedpur, Abhinash from Cuttack, Rohit from Balasore and Prateik from Cuttack.

Reportedly, the four of them drowned while taking bath in the Kuakhai River on Tuesday evening. The mishap occurred near Dhabalahara under Balianta Police limits on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar.

According to an eyewitness, eight youths had come to the river for taking a bath. As ill luck could have it, four of them went deep into the water and drowned, leading to untimely deaths.

A team of local fire services personnel carried out a search operation at the mishap site, which was stopped after the fall of night. The operation resumed this morning while two more bodies were recovered.

