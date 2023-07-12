Google Doodle celebrates popular street food ‘pani puri’

New Delhi: Google doodle on Wednesday celebrated a popular South Asian street food ‘pani puri’ as on July 12, 2015, a restaurant in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore achieved the world record for serving the most flavors of pani puri by offering 51 options.

Pani Puri, made of a crispy shell stuffed with potatoes, chickpeas, spices, or chilis and flavoured water, is a famous street food all across India by various names such as puchka, gol gappa, etc, and also has many regional variations as per the taste and preference of people.

In today’s doodle game, the player is given the chance to help the street vendor team to complete the orders for pani puri. The players is needed to choose the puris that match each customer’s flavor and quantity preference to keep them satisfied.