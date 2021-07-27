Kriti Sanon-Pankaj Tripathi’s Surrogacy Drama ‘Mimi’ Out On Netflix

Mumbai: Kriti Sanon and Pankaj Tripathi’s surrogacy drama Mimi, slated to stream on Netflix starting July 30, was released on Monday evening.

However, in honour of the lead actress’ birthday on July 27, the movie started streaming on the OTT platforms from 6.30 PM yesterday.

Mimi is a remake of Samroudhhi Porey’s National Award-winning Marathi film ‘Mala Aai Vhhaychy!’ (2011). Laxman Utekar’s directorial also stars Sai Tamhankar, Supriya Pathak and Manoj Pahwa in pivotal roles.

Mimi revolves around a small-town girl from Rajasthan, played by Kriti Sanon, who gets offered Rs 20 lakh to act as a surrogate for an American couple. The middleman is Tripathi, who, in his impeccable style, manages to convince both parties.

The only hindrance being, how Mimi will hide her pregnant belly from her parents and the society at large. The film touches upon the challenges of surrogacy and how society looks at it.