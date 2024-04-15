Kriti Sanon Dazzles the Ramp in Manish Malhotra Designed Banarasi Saree at Vanarasi Ghat

In a dazzling display of tradition and contemporary flair, Kriti Sanon recently graced Varanasi along with Ranveer Singh for a fashion show celebrating the timeless beauty of Banarasi sarees and honouring the talented weaver community.

Stepping onto the ramp, the National Award winner epitomised elegance in a stunning red Banarasi lehenga designed by the style maestro Manish Malhotra. Paired with minimal jewellery and smoky black eyes, Kriti radiated grace and sophistication, captivating all in attendance with her impeccable sense of style.

This wasn’t the first time Kriti adorned herself in the timeless allure of Banarasi creations. Previously, at the National Award ceremony and various other occasions, she had opted for exquisite Banarasi sarees by none other than Manish Malhotra. Demonstrating her unwavering support for indigenous crafts and her deep-rooted connection to her cultural heritage, Kriti’s choice to wear Banarasi ensembles symbolizes her commitment to preserving the legacy of Indian culture and craftsmanship.

The actress spoke about wearing a Banarasi piece by Manish Malhotra again after receiving the national award “It was always in my mind that I wanted to wear something handwowen that shows off our heritage and culture. It was the biggest chance of my life, the most important moment of my life, to go to the Vigyan Bhawan and receive the award from President Maam so it should have been something that shows off our Bharat, so a Banarasi saree is very important to our Vikas and Virasat so Manish had only designed that Banarasi Saree and now today at this show in Banaras, in Kashi wearing this outfit…”

Beyond her sartorial choices, Kriti’s presence at the event showcases her dedication to both tradition and progress. Despite her meteoric rise in the film industry and a string of back-to-back projects like ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’ and ‘Crew’, Kriti remains grounded in her middle-class upbringing, embodying values of humility and gratitude. Her ability to seamlessly blend modernity with tradition reflects her multifaceted persona.

Moreover, Kriti’s upcoming venture, ‘Do Patti’, promises to be another feather in her cap highlighting her versatility as an actress. Set to star alongside the veteran actress Kajol, the film not only highlights Kriti’s acting prowess but also her entrepreneurial spirit as a producer.