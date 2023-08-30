Koraput Police Nabs 3 Cyber Frauds From Bihar For Duping Man Of Rs 4L

Koraput: Koraput police have arrested three cyber frauds from Bihar on the charge of duping a man of Rs 4 lakhs on the pretext of supplying him with a consignment of cement at a very low price.

The three arrested accused have been identified as Bhola Prasad (46), Gaurav Kumar (23) and Vikas Kumar (23) of Warsaliganj police station, Chakapai area of Bihar Nawada district, police officer Shrabani Nayak informed at a press meet here today.

According to police, the fraudsters contacted a businessman of Koraput town over the phone and offered him to provide cement at a very low price for which he had to pay Rs 4 lakh in advance.

After falling prey to the lucrative offer, the businessman transferred the money online to the number provided by the fraudsters and waited for the consignment to arrive. However, when days passed and he did not get the cement consignment, he lodged a written complaint with the police after realizing that he had been defrauded.

On June 18, 2023, after the businessman filed a written complaint, a case (No-14/2023) under IPC 419/420/34/R/W/Section 66(D) IT Act was filed in the Cyber Cell and Economic Offences Police Station.

A special team consisting of constables Rakesh Kumar Pal, Sunil Kumar Das and Sanpati Gadba under the supervision of SDPO Shrabani Nayak and headed by sub-inspector Siddharth Behera, under the direction of SP Abhinav Sonkar, started an investigation.

After mobile phone tracking, it was found that the fraudsters were from Bihar, and a special team led by Sub-Inspector Mr Behera visited Bihar and arrested the accused with the help of local police.

The SDPO informed that the police have seized Rs 1.5 lakh in cash, one laptop, 12 smartphones and 2 feature mobile phones, and multiple bank passbooks from the accused persons

On the other hand, it was found during the investigation that the arrested fraudsters were operatives of a big racket that had cheated more than 50 innocent people by luring them.

The arrested accused persons have been forwarded to the court. Koraput cyber police station IIC Bhabani Pradhan was also present at the press conference.