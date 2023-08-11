Komal Nahta Is All Praises For R. Balki’s Upcoming Film ‘Ghoomer’

R Balki’s upcoming film, “Ghoomer,” is generating significant anticipation due to its compelling narrative and visionary direction.

This project is expected to be a transformative opportunity for Abhishek Bachchan, renowned for his acting prowess, as it allows him to demonstrate his skills in a novel manner. The film is predicted to make a profound impact on the audience by delving into the characters’ emotional and motivating journeys.

Talking about the trailer of the film and how he is looking forward to seeing Ghoomer, trade analyst Komal Nahta shares, “The trailer of maverick filmmaker R Balki’s ‘Ghoomer’ was a googly indeed! Never expected that a film thus titled would have such a story. Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher spring wonderful surprises in this one! I can’t wait to watch the film.”

Director R Balki, renowned for thought-provoking narratives in films like “Cheeni Kum,” “Paa,” and “Pad Man,” is poised to challenge societal conventions once more with “Ghoomer.” His distinctive storytelling style engages audiences intellectually and emotionally, leaving an indelible cinematic experience.

“Ghoomer” stars Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher, Shabana Azmi and Angad Bedi. Helmed by R Balki, the film is a collaborative effort between Hope Productions and Saraswati Entertainment. Its theatrical release is scheduled for August 18, 2023.