Kim Sae Ron Cancels Return To Industry Abruptly Due To Scandal With Kim Soo Hyun

Seoul: It was previously reported that actress Kim Sae Ron would be making a return to the acting industry through the play Dongchimi.

Kim Sae Ron had taken a long break due to personal reasons involving a drunk-driving accident. She had damaged road structures in a road accident and was later found out to have been over the alcohol limit.

After a few years, she was set to return through the play. Plans were fouled when her photo with actor Kim Soo Hyun soon became a hot topic. She had uploaded the intimate selfie, only to immediately delete it.

XSports News reported that she “knows it is still early to make a comeback. However, she made much effort as she really wanted to act on stage. She hopes that people can view it as her passion for the few fans who are still waiting for her acting.”

Kim Sae Ron had allegedly been preparing for the play since a month ago. She personally went to audition for the role, humbling herself. She was cast after strenuous audition processes. In the midst of preparations, her controversy with Kim Soo Hyun led to her mental health crumbling. It was reported that her health rapidly dropped, and she eventually decided to drop out in order to prioritize her health.