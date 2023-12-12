Khelo India Para Games: Jayanti Behera Claims 3rd Gold As Odisha’s Medal Tally Soars to Nine

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s ace para sprinter Jayanti Behera bagged her 3rd Gold Medal as she won the Women’s 400m Run-T47 category at the 1st Khelo India Para Games 2023 on Tuesday.

Odisha continues its stellar run at the ongoing inaugural edition of the Khelo India Para Games in Delhi as Suchitra Parida also secured a gold medal in Women’s Javelin Throw (F55).

Furthermore, Deep Ranjan Bisoyee opened Odisha’s tally in Para Badminton with a bronze medal in Men’s Singles (SL4) and Arjun Bhatra won bronze in Men’s 400m (T12) as well.

Odisha’s current medal tally is nine medals with Jayanti Behera leading the way with three gold medals. Other impressive performances from Odisha include para-athlete, Pankaj Bhue who secured a gold medal in Men’s 100m (T13) and silver in Men’s long jump (T13) as well. Odisha are competing in Para Athletics, Para Powerlifting and Para Badminton.

Speaking on the day’s triumph, Jayanti Behera said, “I’m grateful for my third gold at the Khelo India Para Games. This victory is a result of hard work, and I thank the government for its support. This is not just my win but a win for Odisha.”