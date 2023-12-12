The Elegant Dark Bulbul with a Bright Red Bill

The square-tailed bulbul (Hypsipetes ganeesa ) is a species of songbird in the bulbul family, Pycnonotidae. It is found in southwestern India and Sri Lanka. Its natural habitat is subtropical or tropical moist montane forests. It was previously classified as a subspecies of the black bulbul.

The species has no black streak behind the eye and on the ear-coverts that is present in the black bulbul. The Sri Lankan ”humii” has a heavier bill.

In Southern India, nesting activity begins in February and rises to a peak in May. The eggs hatch after an incubation period of 12 to 13 days and the chicks fledge after about 11 or 12 days. Nest predators include birds of prey, and snakes. Adults of ”H. ganeesa” have been known to be preyed on by the crested goshawk. Populations make movements in response to the monsoon

This was photographed at Sindhudurg, Maharashtra, India.