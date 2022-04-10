‘KGF’ makers Homable Films, IPL Franchise ‘RCB’ join hands to create blend of sport, entertainment content

Hombale Films, a leading film production company and makers of ‘KGF’ franchise, has joined hands with the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to collaborate on sports and film entertainment.

The tie-up aims to usher in a confluence of glitz, glamour, movies, sports served along with lifestyle content together.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also confirmed the same on Twitter.

In a first of its kind partnership, RCB and Hombale Films have collaborated for sports, movies, multi-format content and more.The association marks the amalgamation of two most loved entities of Bengaluru, to give fans a high voltage thrill along with a roller coaster of emotions and energy.

The long-term vision of this association is to bring about an integration of sports, entertainment and movies with a view on producing a 3-year special multi format content.

The association is expected to usher a new era in the field of film entertainment and sports industry.