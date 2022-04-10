‘RRR’ Grosses Rs 1000 Cr Worldwide

SS Rajamouli’s period action drama “RRR” starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR has finally entered the 1000 crore club on Sunday, April 10.

The movie’s box office collection crossed the Rs 1000 crore mark worldwide on Day 16. The movie “RRR” has been unstoppable at the box office since its release on 24th March, 2022.

Taking to Twitter, trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted: “’RRR’ GROSSES 1000 CR WORLDWIDE… #SSRajamouli does it again… Brings back the glory of #Indian cinema… #RRR Gross BOC: ₹ 1000 cr [Worldwide]… #JrNTR and #RamCharan debut in ₹ 1000 cr Club… #Xclusiv OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT POSTER…”

According to the RRR team, the film is also making waves in the UK, amassing USD 1.20 million at the box office during its opening weekend. In the US and Canada, the film earned $11 million, while it minted 1.89 million in Australia. The film’s Hindi version alone has reportedly collected close to 1200 cr at the box office.