Keonjhar: Woman’s Saree Catches Fire Inside Temple While Offering Prayer, Critical

Keonjhar: A woman suffered serious burn injuries after her saree caught fire from a diya while she was offering prayers at Baladevjew temple in Keonjhar district.

At the temple, the woman noticed the air around her was thick with smoke. When she looked down, she saw the hem of of her saree had caught fire. It was a small flame and she tried to brush it off with her hands. But within seconds, the fire had spread to the rest of her saree.

Horrified worshippers looked on her screaming for help while ripping off her burning clothes. She was then rescued by the people and rushed to the hospital for treatment. She is said to be in critical condition.