Bhubaneswar Private Hospital Explosion: Victim Claiming To Be Dillip Samantaray Dies Under Treatment

Bhubaneswar: Another injured person who was undergoing treatment in the name of Jyoti Ranjan and later identified himself as Dillip Samantaray died during treatment on Friday.

Hospital authority have confirmed the death of the injured person. He was out of ICU on Friday and claimed himself as Dillip. Earlier, Dillip’s wife committed suicide after hearing the death news of her husband. Similarly, another man who died last week in the identity of Dillip was not real Dillip. His family members also performed last rites after receiving the body from police in the name of Dillip.

The confusion arose that who is Dillip and who is Jyoti. Jyoti’s family members already took part in the identification process and confirmed that the person claiming himself Dillip was not their son Jyoti.

It is worth mentioning that four persons including Dillip and Jyoti suffered critical burn injuries following an explosion of AC compressor during repair last week. Three of them have died while another person is still undergoing treatment.