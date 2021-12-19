Katrina Kaif shares picture of her henna adorned hands

Mumbai: Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married in an intimate affair on December 9. Ever since then, the newlyweds have been sharing a glimpse into their special moments from their wedding festivities on social media.

On Saturday, Katrina posted the first photo from her honeymoon for which she probably flew to the Maldives.

The picture has been clicked against the backdrop of the blue sea and sand. Katrina shared the photo with just a heart emoji.