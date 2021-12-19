Illegal Arms Supplier Held With 8 Pistols

Angul: The special task force (STF) of Odisha Crime Branch busted an illegal firearms racket with the arrest of one person.

The accused person has been identified as Ratnakar Kalta of Sambalpur district.

Acting on reliable inputs, regarding illegal smuggling of fire arms by criminals of Angul/Sambalpur district, a team of officers of STF conducted raid with the help of Angul District Police on the public road near village Kerjang PS.

During the search, 8 country-made firearms, 7 ammunitions along with other incriminating materials were recovered from the possession of the accused person. Following this, the accused was arrested and forwarded to the court.

In this connection, a case No. 589 was registered against the accused U/s. 25/27 Arms Act,1959, and further Investigation is underway, said sources.

Since 2020, STF has alone seized 64 numbers of firearms and 98 rounds of live ammunitions.