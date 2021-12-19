Odisha clocks 193 new Covid cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 193 new COVID-19 positive cases, including 34 cases in 0-18 years age group, in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 18th December
New Positive Cases: 193
Of which 0-18 years: 34
In quarantine: 112
Local contacts: 81
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 1
2. Bhadrak: 3
3. Cuttack: 17
4. Deogarh: 3
5. Gajapati: 2
6. Jagatsinghpur: 4
7. Jajpur: 3
8. Jharsuguda: 4
9. Kendrapada: 3
10. Khurda: 107
11. Mayurbhanj: 3
12. Nayagarh: 1
13. Puri: 2
14. Rayagada: 1
15. Sambalpur: 8
16. Sonepur: 1
17. Sundargarh: 4
18. State Pool: 26
As per data:
New recoveries: 219
Cumulative tested: 24829634
Positive: 1052834
Recovered: 1042443
Active cases: 1894