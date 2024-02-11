21 drunk drivers caught in Bhubaneswar UPD, cases registered

Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar Urban Police District (UPD) have resumed the drive to check for drunken driving. 21 drivers were apprehended on Saturday night at several places in Bhubaneswar for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Commissionerate Police has registered 21 cases against those drivers and seized as many vehicles.

As per reports, the Bhubaneswar Urban Police District (UPD) conducted the special drive under seven police station areas including Bharatpur, Badagada Laxmisagar, Jatni, Khandagiri, Kharavel Nagar and Saheed Nagar.

Earlier, such drivers were allowed to go after imposing fines for the violation. But from now onwards, they will be arrested and produced before the court.