Kartik Aaryan Trained By Olympic Swimming Champion, Virdhawal Khade For Chandu Champion!

Jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion is one of the biggest films of the year that has been eagerly awaited by the audience. The film starring Kartik Aaryan is all set to present the superstar in a never-before-seen avatar and he is also leaving no stone unturned to perfect his character. To make sure, he gets into the skin of his character perfectly, Kartik Aaryan has been trained by Olympic Swimming Champion, Virdhawal Khade.

The Arjuna Award recipient, Swimming Champion Virdhawal Khade has trained Kartik to perfect his swimming skills for the film. The superstar truly put his heart and soul into giving 100% to his character.

While sharing his experience of being associated with the film and training Kartik, Virdhawal Khade shared a picture with Kartik and director Kabir Khan on his social media and wrote a caption –

“Super thrilled to be a part of #chanduchampion! Thank you @kabirkhankk boss for having me involved in my first #bollywood experience! Still feels like a dream! (No I am not acting in it 😅)

Amazed by the progress @kartikaaryan has made in the past 8-10 months! Shocked and happy as well about the fact that he has made me feel unfit and a little fat 😅

Can’t wait to watch #chanduchampion on the big screen soon !”

Moreover, Kartik has been through a major transformation for Chandu Champion. The superstar trained rigorously for 8 to 10 months for the film. Now, knowing that he got trained by Virdhawal Khade, the excitement to see Kartik in the film is even more hyped.

The film marks Kartik and Kabir’s first association and the second one with Sajid Nadiadwala after the super hit Satyaprem Ki Katha. The trio is coming together with an interesting true story of a man who refused to surrender. Jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion is all set for its grand release on 14th June 2024.