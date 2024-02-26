Prime Video Creates Intrigue Around Missing Elephants; Collaborates With Over 30 Brands To Build Awareness About Ivory Poaching

ONE CRORE CRORES – an ivory trade so immense, it is silently erasing elephants from our forests.

MURDER IS MURDER- whether it’s a human or an animal.

Set amidst the lush forests of Kerala and the concrete jungle of Delhi, the Amazon Original series, Poacher is an eye-opening eco-thriller currently streaming on Prime Video. Masterfully crafted by Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Richie Mehta, the series is based on true events and unearths the investigation into India’s largest ivory-poaching syndicate in 2015, serving as a poignant reminder of the plight of our majestic elephants.

Over the weekend, social media buzzed with concern over the sudden disappearance of elephants from the logos of noted brands like The Times of India and the Flying Elephant restaurant at the Grand Hyatt, Chennai. What followed was over 30 brands chiming in and joining the conversation, urging consumers to speak up for elephants before they disappear.

In a bold and unified effort to ignite conversation and raise awareness about poaching, several brands, including Asian Paints, Make My Trip, Dabur, The Bombay Store, Spice Jet, Shaadi.com, Rapido, BoAt and many others, joined forces with Prime Video. Together, they resoundingly amplified the urgent message of Poacher, presenting a united front against the critical threat to these majestic beings.

While Make My Trip spoke about responsible travelling and how our jungles are sacred and incomplete without elephants, Asian Paints went one step further by sharing an ivory shade card, stating that inspiration can come home in ways other than poaching. Education brand, Unacademy chimed in, sharing that the world and childhood without ‘e for elephant’ are incomplete. Dental brand Toothsi joined the conversation by sharing that elephants’ smiles are worth protecting, just like ours! Dabur Hajmola added that poaching is something the brand could never digest. While Rapido also took a quirky route to condemn poaching, by adding a drop location where one could find Elephants. While BoAt reminded its followers that haathi is our saathi.

Loved and appreciated by audiences and critics worldwide, Poacher has earned acclaim across the globe for its authenticity and powerful performances. This thrilling crime series, based on true events, delivers a heart-wrenching and captivating narrative with Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in pivotal roles. Produced by QC Entertainment in association with Alia Bhatt’s Eternal Sunshine Productions, Suitable Pictures, and Poor Man’s Productions, Poacher primarily unfolds in Malayalam, Hindi, and English. Poacher is streaming on Prime Video in 240 countries and territories in over 35 Indian and foreign languages.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Park Hyatt Chennai (@parkhyattchenn)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MakeMyTrip (@makemytrip)

