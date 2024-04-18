Kartik Aaryan represents India on the global level as brand ambassador for ‘Bundesliga Dream India project’

Mumbai: The Gen Z superstar of India, Kartik Aaryan is one of the most loved superstars of Indian Cinema whose popularity goes to a global scale. Following his blockbuster cinematic journey, he was recently honored as the ambassador for the ‘Bundesliga Dream India project, which officially kicked off this weekend. With his association, Kartik will work with the DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga and will promote football through his various social media channels which together have more than 44 million followers.

This global association of Kartik Aaryan with football is evident in the fact that the young star himself is a passionate player and follower of football. With him as the ambassador, he is representing the nation on a global scale and this collaboration has brought a sense of happiness to everyone. Recently when Kartik was in Munich for the Der Klassiker matchup between FC Bayern München and Borussia Dortmund, he was seen in a fun interaction with football legends Harry Kane and Thomas Müller.

The young star is poised to take aspiring footballers on the international scale and is sure to give the sport its due identity. Talking about his cinematic journey, following his extraordinary performance in SatyaPrem Ki Katha, Kartik Aaryan will be seen in Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan’s Chandu Champion, which will be released in the cinemas this year on 14th June 2024.

Meanwhile on the work front besides Chandu Champion, Kartik Aaryan will be seen as Rooh Baba in Anees Bazmee-directed Bhool Bhulauyaa 3, which will be releasing in cinemas this Diwali 2024, and he has other interesting projects in the line-up which include a periodic war drama with Karan Johar & Sandeep Modi.