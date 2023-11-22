Kartik Aaryan And Karan Johar Announce A Film Together On Actor’s Birthday After Rumoured Fallout

Mumbai: Seems like Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan have ended their long-rumoured feud. On Kartik Aaryan’s 33rd birthday, his new project was announced by the makers.

Turns out, the film is being backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Ektaa Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms Ltd.

Over two months after Kartik Aaryan was seen at Karan Johar’s Mumbai residence, sparking speculation about a potential collaboration, the director-producer has officially confirmed their latest partnership. This comes after the controversies surrounding Kartik’s exit from Dharma Productions’ Dostana 2.

The film will feature Kartik Aaryan in the lead and it will be directed by Sandeep Modi and it is slated to release on August 15, 2025. Without sharing much details about the project, Karan Johar wrote, “Kickstarting today with some special news on a special day! Extremely thrilled to announce Dharma Movies and Balaji Motion Pictures coming together for a film helmed by the exceptionally talented Sandeep Modi. I find myself elated to also announce the supremely talented Kartik Aaryan as our lead for this story that will unfold in cinemas on 15th August, 2025.”

Karan Johar added in his post, “Kartik, happy birthday to you…May our collaboration only grow from strength to strength from hereon and never cease to create magic on the big screen.” Tagging Ektaa Kapoor, KJo wrote, “Being your friend is easily the best thing and now working with you will be no different.”

Meanwhile, birthday boy Kartik Aaryan announced his collaboration with the project with a post that read, “An unforgettable chapter of our glorious Indian history full of valour and sacrifice is now going to be part of my life. A subject close to my heart… super proud and excited to embark on a new journey with the extremely talented Sandeep Modi and the powerhouse Karan Johar and Ektaa Kapoor.”

Kartik Aaryan walked out of Dharma Productions’ much-anticipated Collin D’Cunha directorial Dostana 2, due to “creative differences” in 2021.

Days after he quit the project, after shooting for almost two weeks, Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions released a statement informing fans that they would be recasting Dostana 2. “Due to professional circumstances, on which we have decided to maintain a dignified silence – we will be recasting Dostana 2, directed by Collin D’Cunha. Please wait for the official announcement soon,” read the statement by Dharma Productions.

The film, a spiritual sequel to Tarun Mansukhani’s 2008 movie Dostana, was initially announced with Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Laksh Lalwani in the lead roles.