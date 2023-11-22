Delhi air quality ‘very poor’, AQI at 348

New Delhi: Delhi air quality stood at 348 on Wednesday, November 22, morning at 6:30 am, which lies in the ‘very poor’ category according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

AQIs between zero and 50 are considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, 401 and 450 ‘severe’, and above 450 ‘severe plus’.

The National Green Tribunal expressed dissatisfaction with the authorities’ actions to control air pollution, and instructed them to “take all reasonable measures to improve the quality of the air in Delhi”.

Taking suo motu (on its own) cognizance of a media report regarding the worsening air quality in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), the court directed a further action taken report to be filed within a week.