Massive fire breaks out in oil container in Paradip

Paradip: A massive fire broke out at PPL chhak in Paradip on Wednesday after an oil tanker burst into flames.

As per available information, the oil container along with two trucks, that were parked nearby, was charred in the mishap. It is suspected that the stolen diesel quantity carried by the container could have led the fire. However, the exact reason of the flame has not been ascertained yet.

On being informed, six fire tenders from Kujang and Paradip were pressed into service to douse the flame. The kujang police reached the spot and started an investigation.