Kanwariya goes missing in Devi river at Jagatsinghpur

Jagatsinghpur: Five kanwariyas were swept away while taking a holy dip in Devi River at Ketakeswar ghat in Alipingal of Jagatsinghpur district on Sunday evening.

According to sources, four kanwariyas were rescued, while one minor boy, identified as Bhola Pradhan, went missing.

Reportedly, a search operation is underway by Fire Services and Rescue personnel at the river ghat to trace the missing minor devotee.

As per reports, all the five kawanriyas hail from Raghunathpur under Bidyadharpur gram panchayat.

Sources said the group of devotees was taking a holy dip at the river ghat when they were swept away in the strong currents. Some locals spotted them drowning and immediately informed the fire brigade.