Kandhamal: Three Critical In Acid Attack, Hospitalised

Phulbani: Three persons including father-son duo were critical in acid attack in Kandhamal district on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Promod Sahu. And the victims are Rakesh Mishra, Chandra Mohanty and Suraj Mohanty.

As per sources, the accused Promod threw acid on Suraj near Sashi paan shop at Town Police station limits in the district. Some drops of the acid were also fell on Rakesh. On receiving the information from the locals, Suraj’s father Chandra Mohanty went to save him. He was also attacked by Promod with acid. As a result, the three sustained critical injuries.

The injured have been admitted to the District Headquarters Hospital, Phulbani. They are said to be in critical conditions. Following the incident, the accused Promod has been assaulted by the locals and admitted in the hospital.

The exact reason behind the acid attack is yet to be ascertained. However, it is suspected that previous enmity might have the cause of the attack. The police reached there after receiving the information and initiated a probe into this matter.