Justin Trudeau Finally Departs From India After 36 Hours Delay Due To Plane Snag

New Delhi: After being stranded for around 36 hours due to snag in plane, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday finally departed for home.

Trudeau and his delegation had been stranded in Delhi since they arrived for the G20 Summit on September 8. They were supposed to fly back home two days later. But a snag in his Airbus plane forced Trudeau to prolong his stay in the city.

News agency ANI quoted Mohammad Hussain, Press Secretary of Canada Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), saying that the technical issue was resolved and the aircraft was cleared to fly.

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar was at the airport to see Trudeau off and thanked him for attending the G20 Summit.

“On behalf of PM Narendra Modi Ji and my colleagues in government, I was at the airport today to thank Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada for his presence at the G20 Summit and wished him and his entourage a safe trip back home,” the minister wrote on X.

Earlier, CBC News reported that the Canadian Air Force’s CC-150 Polaris plane, which was on its way to pick up Trudeau, was diverted to London. No reason was given for the unscheduled diversion.

The snag incident came amid frosty ties between India and Canada. New Delhi has regularly been flagging Toronto’s refusal to act against the Khalistani elements and linked it to the Trudeau government’s “vote bank politics”.