“Just Like A Human Is Incomplete Without A Soul India’s Civilization Is Soulless Without Kashmir”: Vivek Agnihotri

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is one of the most sensible and responsible filmmakers in Indian cinema. The pioneering director always uses true-life storylines in his films to reflect society and the public. His two true-life stories, ‘The Kashmir Files’ and ‘The Vaccine War’, have made an unforgettable impression on the audience’s emotions. While the first shocked the country with its tale and conviction and received several prizes, including the prestigious National Award, the latter honours the spirit of Indian women scientists and the minds behind the coronavirus vaccine, which shows his ability as a filmmaker to present quality content to audiences.

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is fond of Indian culture and heritage and since it is known that the incident of Mass genocide of Kashmiri Pandits took place today 19th January 1990 and taking into account the filmmaker, who presented the event on big-screen with ‘The Kashmir Files’ released a video on his social media where he is seen talking about the heritage and culture and said, “Today on 19th January, one unfortunate incident took place in Kashmir about Hindu genocide on 19th January 1990. Besides this sacrifice, the one thing that happened is that Kashmir’s heritage and knowledge system, literature, grammar, culture, aesthetics, ayurveda, Veda, the origin, and the research centre were located in Kashmir only. We made the film ‘The Kashmir Files’ on the same subject, creating awareness. Genocide is not only a solution, social and cultural solutions should also be brought.”

Continuing the same, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri said, “We should also think positively. We should build fear fear-free society. Just like a human is incomplete without a soul India’s civilization is soulless without Kashmir”

The Indic filmmaker has raised his voice on several important issues time and again and this is one of the examples where he has raised the voice to bring change in the society and nation. Sharing the video on social media, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri captioned,

“What should be our next civilisational project?

My views and vision on this Kashmiri Hindu Genocide Day.

#19January #35YrsOfExile #KashmiriPandits

@kp_global”

<>

What should be our next civilisational project?

My views and vision on this Kashmiri Hindu Genocide Day. #19January #35YrsOfExile #KashmiriPandits @kp_global pic.twitter.com/4gndmjXFpw — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) January 19, 2024

</>

Besides being an Indic filmmaker, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is also a responsible citizen of India and has led an impact on the minds of the people and the generation of today with his work for which he has recently been bestowed with the title of Doctorate from the Governor of Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, on the work front, celebrated filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri left the audiences in awe as he unveiled his next magnum opus during a grand event in Bangalore. The much-anticipated project, titled ‘Parva,’ promises to be an epic cinematic journey, as it will be based on the iconic novel ‘Parva’ by the renowned author S. L. Bhyrappa. This ambitious venture is set to be a three-part blockbuster franchise, cementing its place in the annals of Indian cinema. Besides this, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotir is also working on ‘The Delhi Files’.