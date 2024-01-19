Ram Lalla idol’s first photo inside Ayodhya temple’s sanctum sanctorum revealed

Ayodhya: The idol of Ram Lalla was placed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Thursday, ahead of the Ram Janmabhoomi mandir ‘pran-pratishta’ ceremony on January 22. The 51-inch Ram Lalla idol, sculpted by Mysuru resident, who has a family background of five generations of famous sculptors, was brought to the temple on Wednesday.

The first photo of the Ram Lalla idol, which is covered with a veil, was revealed during the placement ceremony in the sanctum sanctorum on Thursday. The photographs were shared by media in-charge of Vishwa Hindu Parishad Sharad Sharma.

News agency ANI reported that Vedic Brahmins and revered acharyas were seen leading worship ceremonies inside the sacred precincts of the temple. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad said members of the Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra also participated in the prayers.

Arun Dixit, a priest associated with the consecration ceremony, told news agency PTI that the Ram Lalla idol was placed in the sanctum sanctorum on Thursday afternoon. This was done amid the chanting of prayers, the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust said.

Arun Dixit said the ‘pradhan sankalp’ was performed by Anil Mishra, a member of the trust. “The idea behind the ‘pradhan sankalp’ is that the ‘pratishtha’ of Lord Ram is being done for the welfare of all, for the welfare of the nation, for the welfare of humanity, and also for those who contributed to this work,” PTI quoted Arun Dixit as saying.

He added that other rituals were also performed. Vastras were also given to Brahmins and work has been assigned to everyone, he added.