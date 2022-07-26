Junior Electrical Engineer
Odisha Vigilance
BreakingCrimeState

Junior Electrical Engineer Caught Taking Rs 10K Bribe In Rayagada

By Pragativadi News Service
25

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Vigilance on Tuesday apprehended a Junior Electrical Engineer in Rayagada district while demanding and taking Rs 10,000 as a bribe from a person.

The accused junior engineer has been identified as Jitendra Pattnaik of Padmapur Section, Rayagada district.

Pattnaik was caught by the Vigilance sleuths while accepting a bribe of Rs.10,000 from the complainant in order to restore the disrupted electric supply to his Lift Irrigation point.

In this connection, Koraput Vigilance PS Case (25/22) has been registered against the engineer and the investigation in this regard is in progress, the Vigilance added.

https://digiartia.com/product-category/code-2/

https://digiartia.com/product-category/graphics-4/

Pragativadi News Service 6858 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking