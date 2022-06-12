New Song 'Duppata'
JugJugg Jeeyo New Song ‘Duppata’ Out!

By Pragativadi News Service
Mumbai: The makers of JugJugg Jeeyo today released a new song Duppata from the film. Sung by Diesby, Chapter6, “Duppata” is a rehash of “Dupatta Tera Satrang Da,” which has been written by Shamsher Sandhu and sung by Surjit Bindrakhia.

“Duppata” features Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Maniesh Paul.

This is the third remake song in the film. The makers have so far released three songs — “The Punjababban Song”, “Rangisari” and now, “Duppata.”

Directed by Raj Mehta, the film will release on June 24 in cinemas.

