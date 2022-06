Tourist From Bengal Goes Missing In Puri Sea

Puri: A tourist from West Bengal on Sunday went missing while taking bath in the sea near Swargadwar in Puri town.

The victim has been identified as Ujwal Das (23), a resident of 24 Parganas in West Bengal.

According to reports, the youth was swept away in the strong water currents while taking bath at the sea this morning.

Following this, the on-duty lifeguards initiated a search operation.

More details awaited.