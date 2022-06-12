Trailer Of R Madhavan’s ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ Screened At Times Square

Mumbai: The trailer of R Madhavan’s upcoming film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect was on Sunday got screened on a billboard at Times Square.

Madhavan also shared a video from Time Square.

Sharing the video, Madhavan wrote, “Rocketry Trailer launch at NASDAQ billboard at Timesquare. #RocketryTheFilm.”

Set to release worldwide on July 1, the film captures the spy scandal that changed Nambi Narayanan’s life forever and unravels the truth behind it all.

Apart from Madhavan, the film also features Phyllis Logan, Vincent Riotta and Ron Donachie, with special appearances by Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya.