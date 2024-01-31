JMM’s Champai Soren To Be Next Jharkhand CM As Hemant Soren Steps Down

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren resigned on Wednesday following a 7-hour grilling by the Enforcement Directorate. The ruling alliance in the state has elected Transport Minister Champai Soren as JMM legislative party leader. He will be taking over as the next Chief Minister of the state.

JMM MP Mahua Maji also told the reporters that “CM (Hemant Soren) is in ED custody. He has gone to the Governor with the ED team to submit his resignation. Champai Soren will be the new Chief Minister. We have enough numbers.”

ED officials were at the Jharkhand Chief Minister’s residence in Ranchi to investigate the alleged financial misconduct, amid growing speculation about his arrest. Prior to the ED’s interrogation, the ruling JMM-Congress alliance demonstrated its support, with a large number of party members gathering outside Hemant Soren’s home. This prompted state police to enforce Section 144 in the area.