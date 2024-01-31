Odisha Govt Effects Minor Reshuffle In Senior IPS Cadre

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government on Wednesday effected a minor reshuffle among senior IPS cadre in the State.

According to an official notification issued by the Home Department, Dayal Gangwar, at present ADGP, Railways & Coastal Security, has been transferred and posted as ADGP, Modernisation while Brijesh Kumar Ray, at present Additional C.P, Commissionerate of Police, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack has been transferred and posted as D.I.G of Police, Intelligence in-charge, Security Wing, the notification reads.

Besides, Rajesh Kumar, at present ADGP, Modernisation, has been transferred and posted as ADGP, Railways & Coastal Security with Additional charge of Director, SFSL and Awinash Kumar, at present D.I.G of Police, SAP transferred and posted as Additional C.P, Commissionerate of Police, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack.