Dharmendra Invites Odisha Guv, CM Naveen To Attend IIM Sambalpur Campus Inauguration on Feb 3

Bhubaneswar: The Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has extended an invitation to Odisha’s Governor Raghubar Das and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to attend the inauguration ceremony of the permanent campus of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Sambalpur on February 3.

In separate letters addressed to the Governor and Chief Minister, Pradhan mentioned that the new campus would be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The IIM-Sambalpur is one of the seven third-generation IIMs set up after 2015. The institute currently has 35 faculty, 55 non-faculty and about 719 students and is ranked 58th in management discipline in the country in the NIRF Ranking-2023.

Notably, Phase 1 of the construction of the permanent campus of the IIM Sambalpur has been completed.