J&K National Highway Shut Due To Heavy Rainfall And Landslides In Ramban

Srinagar: Jammu and Srinagar National Highway has been closed due to heavy rainfall and landslides at various places in Ramban. The clearance work is underway, as the news agency ANI reported. The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway is a vital link that connects the Kashmir Valley with the rest of the country. The highway is prone to landslides, particularly in the monsoon season, and disruptions on this highway can lead to a shortage of essential goods in the region.

Earlier in March, a massive landslide on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway claimed at least one life on. The landlside occurred near Seri village close to Ramban town, resulting in the suspension of two-way traffic on the strategic highway. Two vehicles were damaged in the landslide, which completely blocked the road, officials said.

Senior police and civil officers have rushed to the spot, and a rescue operation is currently underway. According to the officials, some casualties are feared, but exact details are awaited.

According to news publisher Greater Kashmir, “a car got buried under the debris of the landslide while another rolled down a gorge”. An excavator of a construction firm was also trapped under the debris. A rescue operation is now in progress.