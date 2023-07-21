Brother Duo Abducted At Gunpoint In Ganjam; Police Begins Probe

Berhampur: Two brothers have been allegedly abducted at gunpoint from Puintala Chhak under Ganjam police station limits on Friday.

According to a complaint lodged with Ganjam police station by the family members of the abducted persons, at around 10.30 pm, when the brother duo was sitting at a shop on National Highway NH 16, at Puintala Chhak, miscreants alighted from two cars and abducted Panchu Sahu and Krushna Chandra Sahu at gunpoint, the family complained to.

On the basis of the complaint, police traced the mobile phones of the two brothers but both numbers were switched off, sources said.

Three police teams have been formed to trace the abducted persons and raids are underway at different places, informed IIC Sunil Behera.