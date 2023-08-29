JioCinema’s ‘Taali’ is a resounding success with 25 million viewers in 2 weeks!

Following the grand parade of hit shows including Asur 2, Kaalkoot, Bigg Boss OTT 2, amongst others, JioCinema has delivered yet another monumental success with its recently released series – Taali.

With exceptional performances, the Sushmita Sen starrer biopic-drama on the life of transgender activist, Shreegauri Sawant, has struck a chord with audiences across the nation, within just two weeks of its release. With a staggering 25 million/2.5 crore viewers, Taali reaffirms JioCinema’s position as a clear frontrunner in the digital entertainment landscape.

Boasting an impressive IMDb rating of 8.6, with a prominent position on the Ormax charts as one of the leading originals in the launch weeks, Taali continues to be hailed by the audience as one of the most loved series, since its launch. The show’s success is a testament to its quality and the positive reception it has received from both critics and viewers. Created by Arjun Singgh Baran and Kartk D Nishandar, directed by National award-winning director Ravi Jadhav, written by Kshitij Patwardhan, and produced by Arjun Singgh Baran, Kartk D Nishandar (GSEAMS Production) and Afeefa Nadiadwala, the empowering biopic-series unfolds over six episodes, showcasing the revolutionary story of Shreegauri Sawant, and her iconic fight for the recognition of the third gender in India.

With a slew of successful shows under its belt and a growing viewer base, JioCinema continues to demonstrate its prowess in creating content that not only entertains but also leaves a lasting impact on its audience.

Watch Shreegauri Sawant’s extraordinary story, Taali, streaming for free only on JioCinema.