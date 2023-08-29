Chandrayaan-3 Mission: Pragyan Rover Detects Sulphur, Other Elements On Moon’s South Pole

Chandrayaan-3: The Pragyan rover’s Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscope (LIBS) instrument has confirmed the presence of sulphur on the Moon’s south pole.
The payload performed first-of-their-kind in-situ experiments to make the discovery. Other elements detected on the lunar surface near the Moon’s south pole include aluminium, calcium, iron, chromium, titanium, manganese, silicon, and oxygen, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said in a mission update.
Chandrayaan-3 Mission:
In-situ scientific experiments continue …..
Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscope (LIBS) instrument onboard the Rover unambiguously confirms the presence of Sulphur (S) in the lunar surface near the south pole, through first-ever in-situ measurements.… pic.twitter.com/vDQmByWcSL
— ISRO (@isro) August 29, 2023
