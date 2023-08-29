Chandrayaan-3 Mission: Pragyan Rover Detects Sulphur, Other Elements On Moon’s South Pole

Chandrayaan-3: The Pragyan rover’s Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscope (LIBS) instrument has confirmed the presence of sulphur on the Moon’s south pole.

The payload performed first-of-their-kind in-situ experiments to make the discovery. Other elements detected on the lunar surface near the Moon’s south pole include aluminium, calcium, iron, chromium, titanium, manganese, silicon, and oxygen, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said in a mission update.