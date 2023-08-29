Odisha Civil Services Preliminary Exam On Oct 15

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) on Tuesday announced to conduct Odisha Civil Services Preliminary Examination on October 15.

“It is for information of all concerned that, the Commission have decided to conduct the Odisha Civil Services Preliminary Examination, 2022, pursuant to Advt. No.17 of 2022-23, tentatively on 15.10.2023 (Sunday)”, an OPSC notice read.

“The detailed programme of the examination will be notified later,” it stated.

The commission has advised the candidates to visit the official website of OPSC (http://opsc.gov.in) for further information in this regard.