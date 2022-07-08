Jignesh Mevani, six other MLAs appointed working presidents of Gujarat Congress

Gujarat: Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday approved a proposal to appoint seven working presidents in the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC), including Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani, ahead of state assembly elections scheduled to be held in December.

Mevani, who won as an independent candidate from Vadgam constituency in the 2017 state polls elections, has publicly supported the party for the past five years. Although he has been seen sharing stage with senior Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi and even addressing press conferences with state party leaders, Mevani is to officially join the Congress only now, sources close to the development said.

Apart from Mevani, MLAs Lalit Kagathara, Rutvik Makwana, Ambarish J Der, Himmatsingh Patel, Kadir Pirzada and Indravijaysinh Gohil were named working presidents.

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said in an official statement that the proposal to appoint Mevani and the six others was approved with immediate effect.