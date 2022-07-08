Team Uddhav moves SC against governor’s invite to Shinde to form govt

Mumbai: Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena faction has approached the Supreme Court against Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s decision to invite Eknath Shinde to form government in the state.

Team Thackeray leader Subhash Desai has also challenged Monday’s assembly proceedings which saw the new Maharashtra Chief Minister breeze through a test of majority.

The Thackeray faction argues that 16 rebel MLAs against whom disqualification proceedings were pending should not have participated in the vote.

The Supreme Court is already hearing another case involving the disqualification notices served by team Thackeray to 16 MLAs days after Eknath Shinde launched his revolt.

The court will take up the case on Monday. A decision may impact Eknath Shinde’s government.

Uddhav Thackeray has lost most of his party MLAs to what started out as the rebel faction but is now the bigger group, claiming to be the real Sena.

Many corporators are also switching to Eknath Shinde’s faction, weakening Uddhav Thackeray’s control over Maharashtra civic bodies, the Shiv Sena’s strongest domain.