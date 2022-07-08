Odisha reports 470 new Covid positive cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 470 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 49 from below 18 years of age category.

Covid-19 Report For 7th July

New Positive Cases: 470

Of which 0-18 years: 49

In quarantine: 276

Local contacts: 194

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 9

2. Bhadrak: 1

3. Cuttack: 94

4. Gajapati: 1

5. Ganjam: 4

6. Jagatsinghpur: 7

7. Jajpur: 4

8. Jharsuguda: 1

9. Kendrapada: 2

10. Keonjhar: 3

11. Khurda: 221

12. Mayurbhanj: 7

13. Nayagarh: 4

14. Nuapada: 5

15. Puri: 17

16. Rayagada: 1

17. Sambalpur: 9

18. Sonepur: 4

19. Sundargarh: 24

20. State Pool: 52

As per data:

New recoveries: 218

Cumulative tested: 32197792

Positive: 1292416

Recovered: 1280750

Active cases: 2487