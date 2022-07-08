Odisha reports 470 new Covid positive cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 470 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 49 from below 18 years of age category.
Covid-19 Report For 7th July
New Positive Cases: 470
Of which 0-18 years: 49
In quarantine: 276
Local contacts: 194
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Balasore: 9
2. Bhadrak: 1
3. Cuttack: 94
4. Gajapati: 1
5. Ganjam: 4
6. Jagatsinghpur: 7
7. Jajpur: 4
8. Jharsuguda: 1
9. Kendrapada: 2
10. Keonjhar: 3
11. Khurda: 221
12. Mayurbhanj: 7
13. Nayagarh: 4
14. Nuapada: 5
15. Puri: 17
16. Rayagada: 1
17. Sambalpur: 9
18. Sonepur: 4
19. Sundargarh: 24
20. State Pool: 52
As per data:
New recoveries: 218
Cumulative tested: 32197792
Positive: 1292416
Recovered: 1280750
Active cases: 2487
