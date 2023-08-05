Jharsuguda CDPO Lands In Vigilance Net After Caught Taking Rs 40K Bribe

Jharsuguda: The Odisha Vigilance on Saturday apprehended Sarojini Ekka, the Child Development Project Officer (CDPO), Urban, Jharsuguda while taking a bribe of Rs 40,000 from the president of an SHG to release bills pending for the last four months.

The entire bribe amount of Rs.40,000 has been recovered from the accused CDPO Ekka and seized. Following the trap, simultaneous searches are going on at two locations of CDPO Ekka from the DA angle, the Vigilance said.

In this connection, Rourkela Vigilance PS Case No.19 dt.04.08.2023, U/s 7 P.C. (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered. An investigation is in progress against accused CDPO Ekka, the Vigilance added.