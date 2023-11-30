JE in Vigilance net: Building worth Rs.1.10cr and cash amounting to Rs.3.40 lakh seized

Bhubaneswar: In the Odisha vigilance raid on JE a triple storeyed building worth approx Rs.1.10 crore, 1 market complex, cash Rs.3.40 lakh was recovered.

Reports say that, the Odisha vigilance raid on the JE a triple-storeyed building worth approximately Rs.1.10 crore, 1 market complex, cash rs.3.40 lakh along with other assets unearthed during searches on properties linked to Sunil Kumar Padhi in Bhubaneswar.

During house searches so far, the following assets have been unearthed in the name of Padhi and his family members:

1) Triple storeyed building located over plot No.500/5120, Mallick Complex, Padhy Villa, Jagamara, Bhubaneswar worth approx Rs.1.10 Crore.

2) One market complex at Aska, Ganjam.

3) Cash Rs.3,40,000/-.

4) 1 four wheeler (Grand i-10) and 4 two wheelers.

5) 17 numbers of Bank accounts in different Banks found and are under scrutiny.

6) Insurance, Postal and other deposits are under verification.

7) Land/plots are being verified.